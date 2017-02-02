Watch a Slackliner Cross Yosemite Falls, Almost Trip, and Miraculously Recover
Watch a Slackliner Cross Yosemite Falls, Almost Trip, and Miraculously Recover

By Erika Owen

Imagine walking across Yosemite Falls at Yosemite National Park with little more than a thick rope keeping you from tumbling into the rocks below. A mysterious slackliner did just that across the Upper Falls at the park.

If heights rank high on your list of fears, be warned: the daredevil takes a tumble around 1:42, but quickly recovers. If that doesn't get your heart pumping, I don't know what will.

In fact, the slackliner's recovery may be the most impressive part of the clip. Sure, it takes an inhuman amount of balance to stay on the line, but going from a sitting position to a full stand with nothing but your leg muscles to support you? It looks like an artform. To give you a little bit of circumstance: there's almost a half mile of open air between the Upper Falls and the ground.

And just a little fun fact for your day: Despite most dangerous things requiring some sort of permit, this type of thing is completely legal to do without any kind of documentation. In an interview with the Fresno Bee, Yosemite spokesperson Scott Gediman said slacklining is a popular activity in the park.

“It’s not something we would recommend, but it is legal,” he said. “It’s clearly a high-risk activity, but people do it all over the park.”

