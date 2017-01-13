Here Are the 47 National Parks in Canada You Can Visit for Free in 2017

As “The Great White North,” Canada has long been beloved by visitors for its wide open spaces, well-preserved natural parks, and untamed natural beauty.

With mountainous trails and isolated islands, as well as a diversity of flora and fauna, Canada offers visitors a chance to see the wilderness as it might have been nearly 150 years ago when Canada first became a nation.

Visitors who make a trip to one of Canada's national parks this year will get the added benefit of free admission, as the country celebrates its 150th anniversary of independence. Travelers can acquire their free pass to the parks through the Canadian government's website.

Representatives from government have expressed their hope that the free admission will tempt first-time visitors to the parks, and millennials in particular.

“The fact that you can go about anywhere just with nature and forget about the rest—that’s my favorite part,” Eric Magnan, a spokesperson from Parks Canada, told Travel + Leisure. “That feeling of being free is awesome.”