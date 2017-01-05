The U.S. National Parks Will Have 10 Days of Free Admission in 2017

Here are the 137 national parks, monuments, and recreation areas that will waive entrance fees.
The U.S. National Park Service has announced the dates when all of its sites will offer free admission this year. Most of the days fall on or around a weekend, which helps to make a perfect three-day trip.
With more than 400 national parks, monuments, and historical sites to discover, there’s no shortage of places to visit. While 137 sites typically charge admission, entrance fees will be waived on these 10 days in 2017.
- Monday, January 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Monday, February 20: Presidents Day
- Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week
- Friday, August 25: National Park Service Birthday
- Saturday, September 30: National Public Lands Day
- Saturday and Sunday, November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend
Don’t want to wait? Opt for an $80 annual pass. The U.S. National Park Service has multiple passes available, depending on your qualifications. Seniors 62 years and older can buy a lifetime pass for just $10.
Here are the 137 National Park Service sites that usually charge entrance fees.
Alaska
Denali National Park & Preserve
Arizona
Casa Grande Ruins National Monument
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Montezuma Castle National Monument
Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Petrified Forest National
Park Pipe Spring National Monument
Saguaro National Park
Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument
Tonto National Monument
Tumacácori National Historical Park
Tuzigoot National Monument
Walnut Canyon National Monument
Wupatki National Monument
Arkansas
Fort Smith National Historic Site
Pea Ridge National Military Park
California
Cabrillo National Monument
Death Valley National Park
Joshua Tree National Park
Lassen Volcanic National Park
Lava Beds National Monument
Muir Woods National Monument
Pinnacles National Park
San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
Yosemite National Park
Colorado
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
Colorado National Monument
Dinosaur National Monument
Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve
Mesa Verde National Park
Rocky Mountain National Park
Florida
Canaveral National Seashore
Castillo de San Marcos National Monument
Dry Tortugas National Park
Everglades National Park
Gulf Islands National Seashore
Georgia
Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park
Cumberland Island National Seashore
Fort Pulaski National Monument
Hawaii
Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park
Pu'uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park
Idaho
Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve
Yellowstone National Park
Indiana
Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial
Maine
Acadia National Park
Maryland
Antietam National Battlefield
Assateague Island National Seashore
Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park
Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine
Fort Washington Park
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park
Massachusetts Adams National Historical Park
Cape Cod National Seashore
Michigan
Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
Minnesota
Pipestone National Monument
Mississippi
Gulf Islands National Seashore
Vicksburg National Military Park
Missouri
Harry S. Truman National Historic Site
Jefferson National Expansion Memorial
Wilson's Creek National Battlefield
Montana
Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area
Glacier National Park
Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument
Yellowstone National Park
Nebraska
Scotts Bluff National Monument
Nevada
Death Valley National Park
Lake Mead National Recreation Area
New Hampshire
Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site
New Jersey
Thomas Edison National Historical Park
Morristown National Historical Park
New Mexico
Aztec Ruins National Monument
Bandelier National Monument
Capulin Volcano National Monument
Carlsbad Caverns National Park
Chaco Culture National Historical Park
Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument
White Sands National Monument
Valles Caldera National Preserve
New York
Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site
Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site
Martin Van Buren National Historic Site
Sagamore Hill National Historic Site
Saratoga National Historical Park
Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site
North Carolina
Wright Brothers National Memorial
North Dakota
Theodore Roosevelt National Park
Ohio
James A. Garfield National Historic Site
Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial
Oklahoma
Fort Smith National Historic Site
Oregon
Lewis & Clark National Historical Park
Pennsylvania
Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site
Fort Necessity National Battlefield
Johnstown Flood National Memorial
Steamtown National Historic Site
Puerto Rico
San Juan National Historic Site
South Carolina
Fort Sumter National Monument
South Dakota
Jewel Cave National Monument
Tennessee
Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park
Texas
Fort Davis National Historic Site
Guadalupe Mountains National Park
Padre Island National Seashore
Utah
Arches National Park
Capitol Reef National Park
Cedar Breaks National Monument
Dinosaur National Monument
Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
Golden Spike National Historic Site
Natural Bridges National Monument
Virgin Islands
Christiansted National Historic Site
Virginia
Appomattox Court House National Historical Park
Assateague Island National Seashore
Colonial National Historical Park
George Washington Memorial Parkway's Great Falls Park
Prince William Forest Park
Washington
Fort Vancouver National Historic Site
Lewis & Clark National Historical Park
West Virginia
Harpers Ferry National Historical Park
Wyoming
Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area
Devils Tower National Monument
Grand Teton National Park
Yellowstone National Park