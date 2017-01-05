The U.S. National Parks Will Have 10 Days of Free Admission in 2017

Here are the 137 national parks, monuments, and recreation areas that will waive entrance fees.

The U.S. National Park Service has announced the dates when all of its sites will offer free admission this year. Most of the days fall on or around a weekend, which helps to make a perfect three-day trip.

With more than 400 national parks, monuments, and historical sites to discover, there’s no shortage of places to visit. While 137 sites typically charge admission, entrance fees will be waived on these 10 days in 2017.

Monday, January 16: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Monday, February 20: Presidents Day

Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16 and 22-23: Weekends of National Park Week

Friday, August 25: National Park Service Birthday

Saturday, September 30: National Public Lands Day

Saturday and Sunday, November 11-12: Veterans Day Weekend

Don’t want to wait? Opt for an $80 annual pass. The U.S. National Park Service has multiple passes available, depending on your qualifications. Seniors 62 years and older can buy a lifetime pass for just $10.

Here are the 137 National Park Service sites that usually charge entrance fees.

Alaska

Denali National Park & Preserve

Arizona

Casa Grande Ruins National Monument

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Grand Canyon National Park

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Montezuma Castle National Monument

Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Petrified Forest National

Park Pipe Spring National Monument

Saguaro National Park

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

Tonto National Monument

Tumacácori National Historical Park

Tuzigoot National Monument

Walnut Canyon National Monument

Wupatki National Monument

Arkansas

Fort Smith National Historic Site

Pea Ridge National Military Park

California

Cabrillo National Monument

Death Valley National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lava Beds National Monument

Muir Woods National Monument

Pinnacles National Park

San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area

Yosemite National Park

Colorado

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Colorado National Monument

Dinosaur National Monument

Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument

Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve

Mesa Verde National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park

Florida

Canaveral National Seashore

Castillo de San Marcos National Monument

Dry Tortugas National Park

Everglades National Park

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Georgia

Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park

Cumberland Island National Seashore

Fort Pulaski National Monument

Hawaii

Haleakalā National Park

Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park

Pu'uhonua o Hōnaunau National Historical Park

Idaho

Craters of the Moon National Monument & Preserve

Yellowstone National Park

Indiana

Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial

Maine

Acadia National Park

Maryland

Antietam National Battlefield

Assateague Island National Seashore

Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park

Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine

Fort Washington Park

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Massachusetts Adams National Historical Park

Cape Cod National Seashore

Michigan

Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

Minnesota

Pipestone National Monument

Mississippi

Gulf Islands National Seashore

Vicksburg National Military Park

Missouri

Harry S. Truman National Historic Site

Jefferson National Expansion Memorial

Wilson's Creek National Battlefield

Montana

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area

Glacier National Park

Little Bighorn Battlefield National Monument

Yellowstone National Park

Nebraska

Scotts Bluff National Monument

Nevada

Death Valley National Park

Lake Mead National Recreation Area

New Hampshire

Saint-Gaudens National Historic Site

New Jersey

Thomas Edison National Historical Park

Morristown National Historical Park

New Mexico

Aztec Ruins National Monument

Bandelier National Monument

Capulin Volcano National Monument

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Gila Cliff Dwellings National Monument

White Sands National Monument

Valles Caldera National Preserve

New York

Eleanor Roosevelt National Historic Site

Home of Franklin D. Roosevelt National Historic Site

Martin Van Buren National Historic Site

Sagamore Hill National Historic Site

Saratoga National Historical Park

Vanderbilt Mansion National Historic Site

North Carolina

Wright Brothers National Memorial

North Dakota

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Ohio

James A. Garfield National Historic Site

Perry's Victory & International Peace Memorial

Oklahoma

Fort Smith National Historic Site

Oregon

Crater Lake National Park

Lewis & Clark National Historical Park

Pennsylvania

Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site

Fort Necessity National Battlefield

Johnstown Flood National Memorial

Steamtown National Historic Site

Puerto Rico

San Juan National Historic Site

South Carolina

Fort Sumter National Monument

South Dakota

Badlands National Park

Jewel Cave National Monument

Tennessee

Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park

Texas

Big Bend National Park

Fort Davis National Historic Site

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Padre Island National Seashore

Utah

Arches National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

Canyonlands National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Cedar Breaks National Monument

Dinosaur National Monument

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Golden Spike National Historic Site

Natural Bridges National Monument

Zion National Park

Virgin Islands

Christiansted National Historic Site

Virginia

Appomattox Court House National Historical Park

Assateague Island National Seashore

Colonial National Historical Park

George Washington Memorial Parkway's Great Falls Park

Prince William Forest Park

Shenandoah National Park

Washington

Fort Vancouver National Historic Site

Lewis & Clark National Historical Park

Mount Rainier National Park

Olympic National Park

West Virginia

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park

Wyoming

Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area

Devils Tower National Monument

Grand Teton National Park

Yellowstone National Park