How to Take a Private Jet to the Best Hidden Spots in Canada’s National Parks

It's the most luxurious way for you and 57 friends to see Canada's national parks.

Canada will be offering free admission to its national parks this year in celebration of the country's 150th anniversary.

If saving on park admission has you wondering how you should spend some—as in lots of—money, we've got a luxury vacation package for you to check out.

Fairmont Hotels and Resorts is partnering with Air Canada's private jet service Jetz to offer Après in the Air, a $300,000 package for you and 57 friends to travel to properties in Québec and Ottawa for a range of exclusive experiences.

Courtesy of BFA

The jet will be decorated with pine cones, fur seat covers, wooden platters, and mason jars stuffed with treats. Onboard, there's an included bar and a menu with Canadian wine and cheese tastings.

Courtesy of BFA

Guests will be whisked away first to the Fairmont Château Laurier in Ottawa, then to the Fairmont Le Château Montebello (the world's biggest log cabin), and to the Fairmont Tremblant, the only ski-in and ski-out resort in the Québec region.

Courtesy of BFA

Guests can get insider tips on what to do in the parks, or get private guides to take them to the best hidden spots, and provide local history and information on the region's flora and fauna.

Visitors can also go skating on the world's longest skating rink at the Rideau Canal, ski on the slopes of Mont Tremblant, dog sled in Montebello, or take part in Canada's only Land Rover off-road driving experience.

Courtesy of BFA

The offer runs until the end of the year.