How You and 49 of Your Closest Friends Can Take a Boeing 767 Around the World

Traveling with friends is fun. Traveling with 50 of your closest friends on a 20-day trip around the world has the potential to bethe best vacation of your life—especially if you're not doing all of the planning.

Travel boutique DreamMaker has a new vacation package, and to say it's extravagant would be a huge understatement: For $13,875,000, (you ready that right) they're offering a trip for 50 people to 20 cities around the world in 20 days on a private Boeing 767.

They're calling this experience the Passport to 50 and, according to the press release, you only spend 12 percent of your trip time in the air. (That's not nearly as much as you'd expect from a trip around the world done in such a short amount of time.)

The trip is set to take off in August 2017, given someone can find 49 friends willing to shell out almost $280,000 each for the once-in-a-lifetime vacation.

Travelers have a lot to look forward to: a fashion show, in-flight yoga sessions, a $500,000 charity poker tournament featuring the world's top-ranked poker player. Oh, and a Master Sommelier for every step of the way.

The most extravagant (read: outrageous) amenity may be the 18-karat gold swizzle sticks set with white and blue diamonds (worth $1 million for the set): “Crafted into a spinning globe atop the 50 swizzle sticks are 20 white sparklers, each representing every city landing of Passport to 50. One rare fancy blue diamond, a specialty of the diamond mining conglomerate, evokes the blue skies traversed on this trip,” according to a statement.

But you're not going to be the only one benefiting from this over-the-top vacation. A number of charities are involved, including Water.org, Flight of the Dragons, Starlight Children's Organization, Whole Child International, and Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“Through this trip, we have a way to act as a conduit to positively impact children's lives,” said DreamMaker founder Gregory Patrick. “It makes no sense to work so hard to please the most discerning of clientele without making the same effort to balance the decadence with an element of kindness that delivers higher levels of fulfillment.”

On the same note, travelers will also have a hand in donating 2,500 bikes to children in Cambodia, providing clean drinking water for 50,000 children in the Philippines, and building centers for kids battling diseases in the United Kingdom.

The itinerary is ambitious—here's a list of every place you'd visit:

Koh Samui

Siem Reap

Kathmandu

Agra

Florence

Siena

Cannes

Moulinet

London

Barcelona

Ibiza

Marbella

Marrakech

Havana

Knoxville

Kona

El Nido

"A Secret Island"

Manila

Want to know more about this completely insane trip? Head to the Passport to 50 website.