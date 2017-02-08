This Is What a $129,000 Trip Around the World in a Private Jet Looks Like

If this all sounds like your idea of the perfect date, call me–umm, I mean book by February 28.

Some people get chocolate and roses for Valentine's Day, some get flown around the world by private jet. Love is love, right?

TravelZoo is currently promoting a 26-day private jet charter tour as the ideal Valentine's Day gift, and well, we can't exactly disagree–so long as you have an extra $129,000 lying around (or, really, twice that if you love birds want to see the world hand-in-hand).

The Abercrombie & Kent tour, departing from Ft. Lauderdale on May 1, will take no more than 50 passengers aboard a first-class Boeing 757. The price of admission includes luxury hotel stays, from the Four Seasons to the Ritz Carlton.

Travelers will be cruising the skies in leather massage chairs, but they'll need to tear themselves away from their recliners for this epic itinerary:

Colombia

You'll have time to explore Cartagena and take in the art scene in Bogotá.

Check out the ancient moai statues and enjoy a cocktail at the top of a dormant volcano.

The reef diving comes highly recommended. Why not?

Getty Images/DeAgostini

You'll get to feast and dance with the locals.

The Philippines

Take in the bucket list-worthy view from the Chocolate Hills.

Getty Images/Picture Press RM

Mongolia

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime, astronomer-led stargazing trek through the Gobi Desert.

Uzbekistan

Fire jugglers and folk dancers are waiting to impress you at your private bazaar.

Russia

Rub elbows with Mikhail Gorbachev's personal interpreter in St. Petersburg, it's casual.

Round out your trip with a helicopter ride to a volcano and a relaxing swim in the Blue Lagoon.

Getty Images

If this all sounds like your idea of the perfect date, call me–umm, I mean book by February 28 at abercrombiekent.com.