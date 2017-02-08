This Is What a $129,000 Trip Around the World in a Private Jet Looks Like
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Luxury Travel

This Is What a $129,000 Trip Around the World in a Private Jet Looks Like

By Nina Ruggiero
Jet around the world
Getty Images

If this all sounds like your idea of the perfect date, call me–umm, I mean book by February 28.

Some people get chocolate and roses for Valentine's Day, some get flown around the world by private jet. Love is love, right?

TravelZoo is currently promoting a 26-day private jet charter tour as the ideal Valentine's Day gift, and well, we can't exactly disagree–so long as you have an extra $129,000 lying around (or, really, twice that if you love birds want to see the world hand-in-hand).

The Abercrombie & Kent tour, departing from Ft. Lauderdale on May 1, will take no more than 50 passengers aboard a first-class Boeing 757. The price of admission includes luxury hotel stays, from the Four Seasons to the Ritz Carlton.

Travelers will be cruising the skies in leather massage chairs, but they'll need to tear themselves away from their recliners for this epic itinerary:

Colombia

You'll have time to explore Cartagena and take in the art scene in Bogotá.

Easter Island

Check out the ancient moai statues and enjoy a cocktail at the top of a dormant volcano.

French Polynesia

The reef diving comes highly recommended. Why not?

Jet around the world
Getty Images/DeAgostini

Solomon Islands

You'll get to feast and dance with the locals.

The Philippines

Take in the bucket list-worthy view from the Chocolate Hills.

Jet around the world
Getty Images/Picture Press RM

Mongolia

Experience a once-in-a-lifetime, astronomer-led stargazing trek through the Gobi Desert.

Uzbekistan

Fire jugglers and folk dancers are waiting to impress you at your private bazaar.

Russia

Rub elbows with Mikhail Gorbachev's personal interpreter in St. Petersburg, it's casual.

Iceland

Round out your trip with a helicopter ride to a volcano and a relaxing swim in the Blue Lagoon.

Jet around the world
Getty Images

If this all sounds like your idea of the perfect date, call me–umm, I mean book by February 28 at abercrombiekent.com.

Previous
This Is What a $137,000 Trip Around the World Looks Like
Next
This Is What a $632,000 Tuna Looks Like
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Rolls Royce Luggage
This is What $45,000 Luggage Looks Like
northern lights from outerspace
This is What the Northern Lights Look Like From Space
what it's like to fly on a private jet
What It’s Like to Fly on a Private Jet
This Is What Stonehenge Looked Like From the 1920s On
Volcano erupting from space
This Is What a Volcano Eruption Looks Like From Space
Here's How One Traveler Got a $60,000 Trip Around the World on Emirates for $300
National park from space.
Astronaut Shares What the National Parks Look Like From Space
man with video camera
This Couple Filmed One Second of Every Day of Their Trip Around the World
Advertisement
Advertisement
 