Go Off the Grid for 6 Months as a Lighthouse Keeper in Tasmania

It's a dream job for someone who really wants to get away.

Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service is looking for two new employees to man a lighthouse on a remote island for six months.

The duo will live on Maatsuyker Island, six miles off the coast of Tasmania, for six months. The only way out will be a helicopter for emergencies or a trip to the mainland for supplies after three months.

It’s either a horror film in the making—or a beautiful career opportunity.

Due to safety reasons, the park service is looking to employ a minimum of two individuals. They must be able to work well together as they will be each other’s only company for six months. (An extended honeymoon, anyone?)

The new lighthouse attendants must be self-sufficient, with “a proven ability to live and work in remote locations,” according to the listing. Employees will be expected to maintain the grounds, buildings, plants, and equipment on the island. They will also send daily weather reports to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Maatsuyker Island sits within the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area and is known as a breeding ground for seabirds and seals. Although the weather is “frequently cold, wet and very windy,” lighthouse keepers will be able to take advantage of the island’s rich biodiversity and rugged coastline.

The employees will live in Australia’s southernmost lighthouse, completely off the grid. The lighthouse has four bedrooms, a kitchen, living room and one bathroom. There’s one fan heater for warmth but no television or internet access. The new hires will be expected to provide their own clothing, entertainment and bedding. They must also supply their own food, although there is a vegetable garden on the island for fresh produce.

There are four shifts available over the next two years (from September to March or March to September).

If flashbacks to “The Shining” aren’t going off in your head, applications are open until January 30.