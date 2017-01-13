Here's Your Chance to Name an Island After Yourself

Or make the most romantic gesture ever and name an island after your significant other.

More than 4,000 islands in Indonesia are still nameless, and the government has an interesting idea for what to do with them.

On January 11, Indonesia’s coordinating minister for maritime affairs, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, announced plans to allow foreign investors to manage the unnamed islands.

“They can give [the island] any name they want,” Pandjaitan said in Jakarta, “as long as they report to us.”

Pandjaitan was referring to Japanese investors, who have been permitted to manage Morotai Island and transform it from an untouched dimple of eastern Indonesia into a vacation spot for elderly Japanese, according to Quartz.

You can’t buy any of these Indonesian islands: They’ll all still belong to the Indonesian government. But you can develop them—for tourism or agriculture, for example—and, in return, name the island after yourself. Or anything you want, really (Island McIslandFace, maybe?). So investors with plans to positively manage and regulate the island can effectively lease the tropical isle and begin creating the next Bali or burgeoning Sumba Island.

Registering its thousands of remote and uninhabited islands has long proved difficult for Indonesia. Experts estimate the country has between 13,500 and 18,300 islands across the Pacific and Indian Oceans.