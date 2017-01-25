You Can Buy Your Own Tropical Island on eBay

Wish you had your own secluded tropical paradise? Now you can.

A four-acre island, located just off the coast of Belize, is currently on sale on eBay for £750,000 (or about US$945,461).

The island sits within the Blue Ground Range, which is known for its glistening blue waters.

Those who live on the island will be treated to daily dolphin sightings, a warm temperature of 80 degrees Fahrenheit throughout the year, and opportunities to go fishing, birdwatching, and snorkeling.

The island has a large home and also a small cabin, as well as a solar water collection system.

“I’ve been living on a caye off the coast of Belize for three years; I’ve been sympathetically restoring it and due to unforeseen circumstances have decided to move back to the U.K.,” the owner of the island wrote on eBay. “It’s with a heavy heart that I put this land up for sale, but to the right person it will be a wonderful escape and a great investment potential.”

The island sits close to the village of Hopkins, beloved by nature enthusiasts thanks to its proximity to natural attractions like the Mayflower National Park, Whale Sharks at Gladden Spit, and Andersons Lagoon.

Bidding closes at 4:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday.