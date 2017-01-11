Four Secluded Splurge-Worthy Caribbean Island Retreats to Book for Valentine's Day

If you’re looking to live out your castaway fantasies, the British Virgin Islands are the place to do it.

The British Virgin Islands remains one of the most popular places to visit in the Caribbean—in no small part due to its pristine beaches, excellent snorkeling, and five-star resorts, many of which are located on their own private islands. So if you’re looking for a romantic escape with a significant other, or for a restful retreat with your family in tow, this may be the destination for you. Here are four of the destination’s most stylish—and secluded—private island getaways.

Necker Island

Richard Branson’s 74-acre speck remains a hideaway for stars like Harry Styles. Those who can’t cover the $80,000 nightly price tag for a full takeover (though this does include room and board for 33 of your closest friends) can drop in during a low-season “Celebration Week,” when the nine bedrooms in the Great House and eight Balinese-style villas are available individually. From $4,280 per night.

Eustatia Island

The eco-minded will appreciate that this 35-acre island, which became available for exclusive-use rental last year, is solar powered (even the golf carts have panels). But the main draws are the well-appointed villa, two beach houses, and hilltop estate, which sleep a total of 16 and come fully staffed. From $35,000 per night, all-inclusive.

Guana Island

Already popular for its barefoot-on-the beach vibe, this 18-room resort is upping its culinary game. Chef Xavier Arnau Gili’s farm-to-table menus are filled with ingredients from the new greenhouse and expanded organic orchard, where guests can now have dinner, too. Doubles from $720, all-inclusive.

Peter Island Resort & Spa

Only 300 of the 1,800 acres here have been developed, leaving visitors with plenty of room to roam. Options include parking it on one of five beaches, heading to the spa for a dosha diagnostic from an ayurvedic therapist, or hitting up Drake’s Lounge, where there are more than 25 types of rum on the menu. Doubles from $450.