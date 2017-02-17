The Best Places to Honeymoon, According to Pinterest

Pinterest is home to some of the most inspirational travel plans—you can't make it very far without running into a "Wanderlust Travel" or "Bucket List Spots" board. When it comes to honeymoons, the platform does not disappoint.

Pinterest recently shared its picks from the platform-run Pin Picks account for the best places for newlyweds to celebrate their nuptials. The following 20 destinations were top search terms in August, February, and March 2016 (the times of year honeymoon pinning tends to peak). If you're looking for the perfect setting to begin your next chapter, this is a great place to start.

Iceland

Iceland is downright magical. What better way to celebrate a new partnership than by snorkeling between two tectonic plates or relaxing at the Blue Lagoon?

The Swiss Alps

The views are only the start of this trip. Skip the skiing and opt for the ziplining adventure in Grindelwald, Switzerland.

Torres del Paine National Park, Chile

Mountains, icebergs, wildlife, granite—Torres del Paine National Park is a dream for couples looking to spend some time in nature.

Portugal

Voted the T+L Destination of the Year in 2016, Portugal has medieval castles, amazing food, storied history, and beaches for days. That list is basically anything anyone could ask from a honeymoon.

Tulum

Foodies: head to Tulum! Not only is the coffee scene the kind of thing caffeine fanatics' dreams are made of, but there are tons of options for visitors. Pro tip: Don't forget to try a homemade fruit bar from Ki’Bok Coffee Shop.

Thailand

Beaches, diving, affordable luxury resorts, overwater bungalows—and that's only the beginning. There are almost too many beaches to choose from, so check out our favorites for some inspiration.

Paris

There's nothing more romantic than getting lost in Paris with someone you love. Don't worry, even the most iconic of honeymoon destinations still has some secret spots.

Canada

Pinterest calls out Canada's Emerald Lake as a must-visit spot for honeymooners, and we agree. Not only is it a great spot for kayaking and wildlife spotting, but it's also the perfect backdrop for a newlywed Instagram photoshoot.

Queensland, Australia

The list cites Bedarra Island Luxury Resort in Queensland as one of the best places for a honeymooning couple to stay.

St. Lucia

Newlyweds can take a dip in the Sulphur Springs (don't forget the mud masks!), visit Pigeon Island National Park, or just take in the stunning views from the beach.

Santorini, Greece

We will forever stand behind the romance and adventure that awaits on this Greek island. One tip: To access many of Santorini's hotels, you're going to have to climb many flights of stairs. Make sure to pack light, or find someone to help tote everything up the island.

St. Bart's

For the best (read: not scorching) weather, head to St. Bart's between November and June.

Seaside Towns in America

If you're looking to keep your honeymoon domestic, look to Coastal Living's annual Happiest Seaside Towns list. Pinterest references the 2015 winners, but you can check out the 2016 list of towns on the Coastal Living website.

Barbados

Pinterest calls out Cove Spring House as one of the best honeymooning spots in Barbados. Not only is it stunning, but it's also known as a popular celebrity haunt.

Bali

If a forest full of friendly (and curious) monkeys is your idea of the perfect trip, choose Bali. After making a few new friends, head to the beach for some much-needed relaxation.

Samoa

The natural swimming hole in Lotofaga, Samoa was specifically called out for its stunning beauty and ultra-romantic setting.

Positano, Italy

Positano has all of the classic romance a honeymoon needs. It's located just a few hours' drive outside of Rome, meaning you can get the best of both worlds (a bustling city scene and relaxing beaches) in one trip.

Bora Bora

French Polynesia is a great honeymooning spot, with its stunning coral reefs, hiking, and vibrant blue beaches. There's a reason why Bora Bora is on so many people's bucket lists.