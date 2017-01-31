The Top Trending Destinations for Families in 2017

When you're traveling with family, not any destination will do.

While a quiet seaside resort could be the perfect getaway for two, it could prove too quiet for young kids. An urban adventure could be great with teenagers—but not so much with children under 10.

However, everyone knows what happens when we assume, and a new survey by Airbnb has some surprises in it about where families are traveling.

Forty-three percent of respondents to Airbnb's survey said their family prefers to travel to a new destination every year, and 45 percent said they prefer to return to favorites as well as see new places on family vacations.

And wherever they're traveling, a majority of respondents said activities are key: “Nearly 8 in 10 family travelers (79%) believe their children would prefer to engage in activities, such as cooking classes, while on vacation rather than observe them,” the company said on Wednesday, “and more believe culture and educational opportunities (78%) are important when choosing a family vacation destination, compared to having access to WiFi (76%) or well-known dining experiences (67%).”

As for where families are heading in 2017, Airbnb identified these destinations as the top trending places for families, based on an increase in guest arrivals, according to the company:

Osaka, Japan Kyoto, Japan Melbourne, Australia Malibu, California Reykjavík, Iceland Princeville, Kauai, Hawaii The Big Island, Hawaii Bordeaux, France Fortaleza, Brazil Honolulu, Hawaii Miami, Florida Lyon, France Valencia, Spain Edinburgh, Scotland Anaheim, California

Even with trending international destinations, tradition is alive and well, according to Airbnb. Seventy-two percent of respondents said their next family vacation will be a road trip.