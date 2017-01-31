The Top Trending Destinations for Families in 2017
  1. T+L
  2. Trip Ideas
  3. Family Vacations

The Top Trending Destinations for Families in 2017

By Jessica Plautz
Family travel in 2017 per Airbnb
Morten Falch Sortland/Getty Images

When you're traveling with family, not any destination will do.

While a quiet seaside resort could be the perfect getaway for two, it could prove too quiet for young kids. An urban adventure could be great with teenagers—but not so much with children under 10.

However, everyone knows what happens when we assume, and a new survey by Airbnb has some surprises in it about where families are traveling.

Forty-three percent of respondents to Airbnb's survey said their family prefers to travel to a new destination every year, and 45 percent said they prefer to return to favorites as well as see new places on family vacations.

And wherever they're traveling, a majority of respondents said activities are key: “Nearly 8 in 10 family travelers (79%) believe their children would prefer to engage in activities, such as cooking classes, while on vacation rather than observe them,” the company said on Wednesday, “and more believe culture and educational opportunities (78%) are important when choosing a family vacation destination, compared to having access to WiFi (76%) or well-known dining experiences (67%).”

As for where families are heading in 2017, Airbnb identified these destinations as the top trending places for families, based on an increase in guest arrivals, according to the company:

  1. Osaka, Japan
  2. Kyoto, Japan
  3. Melbourne, Australia
  4. Malibu, California
  5. Reykjavík, Iceland
  6. Princeville, Kauai, Hawaii
  7. The Big Island, Hawaii
  8. Bordeaux, France
  9. Fortaleza, Brazil
  10. Honolulu, Hawaii
  11. Miami, Florida
  12. Lyon, France
  13. Valencia, Spain
  14. Edinburgh, Scotland
  15. Anaheim, California

Even with trending international destinations, tradition is alive and well, according to Airbnb. Seventy-two percent of respondents said their next family vacation will be a road trip.

Previous
The Movies and TV Shows Coming to In-flight Entertainment in February
Next
How Immigration Helped Get the United States Its First Subway System
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Why travel is good for kids
Why Parents Should Take Their Kids on More Vacations
Why One Mom Decided to Raise Her Children Around the World
Why One Mom Decided to Raise Her Children Around the World
Diamond Head crater, Oahu, Hawaii
How to Plan a Family Trip to Hawaii
After traveling the world a family turned a public city bus into a gorgeous home
After Traveling the World a Family Turned a Public City Bus into a Gorgeous Home
Family Travel
The Best Trips to Take With Your Kids
Visiting Extended Family Benefits
How to Help Your Kids Get the Most Out of Family Visits
Mother Takes Daughter Who Losing Her Vision on an Epic 'Sightseeing' Tour
Mother Plans the Ultimate 'Sightseeing' Trip for Daughter Losing Her Vision
Road Trip Games
The Best Road Trip Games for Kids from Toddlers to Teens
Advertisement
Advertisement
 