Everything Coming to Disney Parks in 2017

Out with the old and in with the new—and nowhere is that more true than at Disney parks across the country. This year will bring new rides, entertainment and interaction with characters from your favorite movies and nostalgia from trips past. From fresh Star Wars experiences and Epcot’s artistic renaissance to some stunning never-before-seen attractions at both parks, here’s everything debuting at Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts over 2017:

January

Star Wars Guided Tour

Walt Disney World’s first-ever Star Wars Guided Tour will debut at the top of the year, featuring seven hours of character interactions, insider experiences, and themed dining for wannabe Jedis and Darth Vader obsessives. Day guests to Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also witness new additions to the park’s robust lineup of Star Wars entertainment with AWR Troopers from the new Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Epcot International Festival of the Arts

Epcot International Festival of the Arts will debut for six weekends starting January 13 at Walt Disney World, highlighting works by famed Disney artists, live Broadway-style theater performances, and eye-popping culinary creations.

Main Street Electrical Parade

The long-adored Main Street Electrical Parade, which ended its 45-year run at Walt Disney World earlier this year, will have a limited-time engagement at Disneyland Resort, which began on January 20.

Spring

Magic Band 2

MagicBand 2, the forthcoming redesign to Walt Disney World’s all-in-one wristband-key, will be rolling out at an unannounced date in 2017, but with some already exclusively released, we’re betting on it being the top half of the year.

The Polite Pig Restaurant Opening

The Polite Pig, a new outpost from James Beard Award-winning Orlando restaurateurs James and Julie Petrakis, will open at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs in the spring.

Miss Fortune Falls Ride

Miss Fortune Falls, Disney’s longest-ever ride at either of its water parks, will also debut at Typhoon Lagoon in Florida this spring.

June

Hall of Presidents Re-opening

The Hall of Presidents at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will re-open after a six-month hiatus with a new audio-animatronic of America’s 45th president, Donald Trump.

July

D23 Expo

The biannual D23 Expo isn’t just a fan convention with celebrity panels, award ceremonies and sneak previews—it’s where Disney reveals its biggest plans and newest attractions. (Both Star Wars Land and Toy Story Land were announced at the last D23 Expo in 2015.) Expect something big by way of Disney Parks, and of course, stay tuned to Travel + Leisure in mid-July for up-to-the-minute details.

Summer

Pandora — The World of Avatar Opening

Pandora — The World of Avatar will unveil itself at Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World this summer. The exact month has not yet been announced, but the wait for its state-of-the-art bioluminescent forest and unparalleled ride technology on two new attractions will be worth it.

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! Opening

Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! will open at Disney California Adventure, following the January 2nd, 2017 closure of The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror.

New Additions at the Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World

With the new name for its Disney Vacation Club wing—Boulder Ridge Villas—already realized, a large portion of Disney’s Wilderness Lodge at Walt Disney World will complete its overhaul, adding a freshly redesigned pool and mining-themed water tower, and later on in 2017, Geyser Point Bar & Grill restaurant. The resort will also be unveiling its unique waterside Copper Creek Villas & Cabins later this year, as well.

Disneyland Railroad, Rivers of America, and Fantasmic! Return to Disneyland

After being closed temporarily for Star Wars Land construction, Disneyland Railroad, a redesigned Rivers of America with its waterfront attractions, and evening show Fantasmic! will return to Disneyland in the middle of 2017.

October

Upgrades Coming to Epcot

When Epcot celebrates its 35th anniversary on October 1, 2017, something special will be happening—even if it’s currently a surprise. Disney Parks Chairman Bob Chapek promised of updates and upgrades coming to Epcot at D23’s Destination D fan conference in November, emphasizing a dedication to becoming more relevant, family-focused, timeless and "more Disney," leaving much to the imagination.

Fall

Wine Bar George Opens at Walt Disney World

Master Sommelier George Miliotes, who was a member of the opening team of Disney’s Contemporary Resort at California Grill, will provide over 100 different pours at Wine Bar George when it opens at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs in fall of next year.

December

New Footage in Star Tours

Expect new footage and scenes from Episode VIII to make its way into Star Tours at Disneyland and Walt Disney World when the latest Star Wars film debuts in theaters in December. It’s not just for 2017, either—Star Tours will continue to feature refreshed scenes from forthcoming movies in the future, allowing the ride to provide new experiences for years on end.

To Be Announced

Rivers of Light Unveiling

The long-overdue unveiling of Rivers of Light, the lively evening entertainment at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World, will arrive in 2017 after nearly a year of delays.

Planet Hollywood Reopening at Disney Springs

Planet Hollywood will be reopening at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs with an observatory theme, massive domed video wall, and burgers and sandwiches designed by Guy Fieri. Later on in the year, the revamped downtown district will welcome the first East Coast location of The Edison, an art and architecture-inspired nightclub in Downtown Los Angeles, as well as Paddlefish, a steak and seafood-focused restaurant taking over the iconic paddleboat that previously held Fulton’s Crab House.