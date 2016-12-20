Where to Find a Drink in Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Christmas is coming early for adults visiting Walt Disney World this month, as the Magic Kingdom will begin serving beer, wine, and champagne at four in-park restaurants starting December 23, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The idyllic park was dry for 41 years, not serving any form of alcohol until the Beauty and the Beast-themed Be Our Guest restaurant opened in 2012. Select French and Belgian beers and French wines were added to the dinner menu in order to emulate the experience of dining in Beast’s castle.

Later this week, Italian beers and wine will be added to the Lady and the Tramp-themed Tony’s Town Square Restaurant on Main Street, USA. You will also be able to order cider, beer and domestic wines will be available for pairing with Liberty Tree Tavern’s home-spun entrees. Nightly Thanksgiving-style dinner feast, globe-spanning selections will be paired with the Adventureland-inspired food at Jungle Cruise Skipper Canteen Co. Ltd. Last—and most certainly not least—Cinderella’s Royal Table, a character dining experience inside the iconic Cinderella Castle, will add sparkling wine and champagne. Alcoholic beverages will be served at both lunch and dinner at all four restaurants, and will not be available for take-away.

When Walt Disney developed Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, there was a no-alcohol policy that has since extended to five of its six parks worldwide; Paris’ Parc Disneyland added wine and beer in 1993 as per customer request. Alcohol is quietly served in the private members-only Club 33, hidden away inside Shanghai Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and the original Disneyland in Anaheim, but is not served to daily park guests. Currently, the Magic Kingdom is the only Disney property within Walt Disney World that does not widely offer alcoholic beverages.

There is no word as to if beer and wine service will be extended to the park as a whole. When Parc Disneyland first sold wine, beer and champagne 23 years ago, it was also introduced at four table service restaurants simultaneously. Today, beer and wine are offered at quick-service, full-service and buffet dining locations throughout the French park.