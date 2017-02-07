Disney Just Announced the Opening Date for the Avatar-themed 'Pandora'
Disney Just Announced the Opening Date for the Avatar-themed 'Pandora'

By Jessica Plautz
Disney Pandora
Disney Parks/Getty Images

Ready, set, May 27.

Disney Parks announced on Tuesday that the new “Avatar” theme park will open at Disney's Animal Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, on May 27.

“This new land will transport guests to the visually stunning world of Pandora,” Thomas Smith, editorial content director at Disney Parks, wrote on the Disney blog. “Guests will wonder at floating mountains and bioluminescent plants, and can join the Na’vi on two excursions that take adventure to the next level.”

Walt Disney Imagineering in collaboration with filmmaker James Cameron and Lightstorm Entertainment is bringing to life the mythical world of Pandora.
Disney Parks

The land, called “Pandora - The World of Avatar,” will include a Na’vi River Journey through a biolumniscent rainforest, and the Avatar Flight of Passage, which explores Pandora from atop a Banshee, according to Smith.

Get a look at the Avatar park in a video put out by Disney in December:

Disney Chairman and CEO Bob Iger shared the opening date on an earnings call Tuesday. He also said that the new Star Wars-themed lands at Disneyland, in California, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, in Florida will open in 2019.

