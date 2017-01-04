Take a Behind-the-scenes Peek at the Plans for Disney's New Avatar Theme Park

Back in November, Disney announced a newcomer to its Animal Kingdom park: Pandora—The World of Avatar.

Taking an imaginative world like the fictional planet of Pandora and making it a reality is a tall task, but the company has the talent to make it happen.

Disney shared a trailer highlighting some of the plans for the park from some of the main creators on the project, including Joe Rhode, senior VP creative of Walt Disney Imagineering; Jon Landau, producer on “Avatar”; and James Cameron, creator and director of “Avatar.”

Despite the team, even Rhode says in the video: “This was a crazy thing to try and do.”

Cameron, who has been behind some of the most inspiring modern-day feats of cinema, seems incredibly excited to bring the movie to life.

“I don't know if I can stress how it feels to see something I imagined in 1995 suddenly made physically real,” he said.

They all stress the complexity of the new park, sharing that each element is a custom-designed program just for this experience—some technologies which have never been used in this kind of setting before. Cameron hypes up one ride in particular: “There's something pretty amazing at the end of that river ride. You've never seen anything like it in your life.”