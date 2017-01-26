The Most Visited Cities in the World

With an imposing skyline and close proximity to Chinese mainland, Hong Kong was the most visited city in the world for the second year in a row in 2015, according to recently released statistics.

Hong Kong saw about 26 million visitors in 2015, slightly down by 4 percent from 2014, according to data from Euromonitor International, a U.K.-based market research group.

Euromonitor International attributed the high number of arrivals in part to the large number of people in China who have disposable income for traveling. Hong Kong has the glamor and excitement of an international metropolis, making it a popular destination for many Chinese tourists.

Photo by Paula Bronstein /Getty Images

Bangkok, Thailand, came in second place with 18.7 million visitors, knocking London out of second place.

Bangkok has long attracted tourists from around the world for its rich cuisine, access to Hindu shrines, and proximity to secluded beaches in neighboring towns. Visits to Bangkok went up by more than 1 million people in 2015.

Fourth and fifth in the rankings were Singapore and Paris, respectively.