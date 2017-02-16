25 Affordable Spring Break Getaways You Can Book Right Now

Don't have plans for spring break, but itching to get away? There are plenty of last-minute options that won't break the bank.

Cheapflights.com has pulled together 25 destinations around the world where spring breakers can find affordable flights based on average airfares from March 4-26, 2017.

From bustling cities to islands and beaches, here's where to book a getaway this spring.

From the Northeast

New York City (average airfare: $225): Head to the city that never sleeps this spring and explore outdoor sites like Central Park and blooming orchids at the New York Botanical Garden.

Toronto (average airfare: $263): Besides its multi-cultural food scene and buzzing nightlife, the city is also putting on shows like the Toronto Light Festival in the Distillery Historic District, which runs until March 12.

Miami (average airfare: $277), Fort Lauderdale (average airfare: $285), and Palm Beach (average airfare: $303), Florida: These beach stops will give you a vibrant mix of lively bars, delectable food, and clear waters.

Palm Springs (average airfare: $278): Soak up the sunshine in Palm Springs, a resort town where you'll find everything from renowned golf courses to hiking trails, horseback riding, and shopping venues.

Savannah (average airfare: $360): During spring, the city comes alive with warm weather and flowers that lines its streets, with al fresco dining establishments giving you the chance to soak it all in.

From the Southeast

Nassau, Bahamas (average airfare: $378): Head to Nassau for clear waters, fresh seafood, and duty free shops on Bay Street, where you'll find everything from jewelry and perfumes to culinary specialties like rum cakes.

Puerto Rico (average airfare: $263): Puerto Rico has beaches teeming with parties and a legal drinking age of 18 that have made the city a popular spring break stop.

Fort Walton (average airfare: $265): A quieter version of its neighbors, Pensacola and Panama City, Florida's Fort Walton is home to white sand beaches and golf courses galore.

Daytona Beach (average airfare: $243): In this Florida destination, you can start the day with outdoor activities like surfing and jet skiing before making your way to beach-side clubs where you can dance the night away.

New Orleans (average airfare: $307) : Besides its lively music scene and famed dishes like beignets and jambalaya, New Orleans is also home to river cruises and parties along Bourbon Street.

From the West:

Los Angeles (average airfare: $197): Take in some sun and art in Los Angeles in locations like the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, with the famous Rain Room.

Salt Lake City (average airfare: $232): In the springtime, visitors can still take advantage of the area’s prime mountain skiing.

Portland, Oregon (average airfare: $208): Already a haven for foodies, Portland blooms with cherry trees, roses, azaleas, and rhododendrons in the springtime. Warmer temperatures mean getting to enjoy the city’s many craft breweries and food trucks in comfort.

Vancouver (average airfare: $312): Explore Vancouver's great outdoors in the spring with activities that range from skiing and snowboarding to hiking and mountain biking.

Reno (average airfare: $330): Already known for its gambling scene, Reno also has a variety of outdoor activities to offer in venues that include golf courses, ski resorts and hiking trails.

From the Midwest

Denver (average airfare: $358): Head to Denver to spend your days exploring the city’s many brewpubs and breathtaking natural sites, like the nearby Red Rocks Amphitheatre, where hiking trails weave in and around the colorful rocks.

Las Vegas (average airfare: $472): Partiers can enjoy Vegas’ range of top-notch nightclubs and gambling scene, particularly since the area’s pool parties slowly start to open up in March.

Niagara Falls (average airfare: $389): In the springtime, the Niagara Falls see millions of tulips, according to its tourism board. After taking in the views, you can head to nearby wineries like Inniskillin.

Montreal (average airfare: $401): In the spring, Quebec’s famed sugar shacks, where fresh sap is used to create delectable maple syrup that’s served on everything from baked beans and ham to crispy salt fried pork.

Clearwater (average airfare: $434): Unwind with miles of sand and clear water at this sunny locale, where water sports and family-friendly resorts abound.

From the Southwest

Chicago (average airfare: $338): The weather starts to warm up in the spring, giving you a chance to get out and explore the more than 500 parks that you’ll find in this city.

Austin (average airfare: $304): Music lovers, this is your location. With more than 250 live music venues to offer, Austin is a prime spot for discovering new favorites.

Myrtle Beach (average airfare: $423): With beach houses and student t give you easy access to the water and daytime activities like amusement parks and water parks to enjoy, Myrtle Beach is a frequent playing ground for spring breakers.

Phoenix (average airfare: $335): In the spring, you can explore Grand Canyon without the big summer crowds, catch blooming wildflowers and cactuses, and explore the miles of hiking trails that surround the city.

Nashville (average airfare: $420): According to Nashville’s Visitors Corporation, the city is alive with the sounds of music in the spring. Catch live concerts before enjoying the city’s beloved barbeque.