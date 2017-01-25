How to Take a Solo Luxury Train Trip Through Canada's National Parks

Solo travelers looking for a luxurious way to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary can score a deal on a scenic train getaway.

Rocky Mountaineer is offering as much as $1,000 off of rail journeys through Western Canada and the Canadian Rockies with its Go Solo promotion, giving single travelers the per-person rate of a double occupancy booking.

The luxury tourist train offers more than 65 vacation packages and rail routes throughout British Columbia, Alberta, and the Pacific Northwest.

The promotion, which qualifies for GoldLeaf and SilverLeaf packages departing either in April or May of 2017 for five days or longer, will take travelers through majestic mountains, flower-dotted meadows, cascading waterfalls, and several of the country’s renowned national parks, which are offering free admission for the anniversary.

National parks travelers can stop in along the routes include Jasper National Park, where they’ll catch stunning views of the Rockies, and Banff National Park, the country’s first national park.

Packages include the Journey Through the Clouds Discovery Drive, an eight-day and seven-night trip through sights like Fraser Valley and Whistlers Mountain, the Canadian Rockies Highlight package, which goes through popular destinations like Banff and Lake Louise, and Canadian Rockies Circle is also a popular choice, a nine-day journey to see the Rockies up close on the same route that is known today for uniting the country 150 years ago.

Savings vary depending on journey length, hotel stay, excursions additions, and the time of travel.