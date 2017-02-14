What It Takes to Completely Transform a European Train Service

In celebration of the the third e300 train to come into service, train service Eurostar revealed a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to refurbish each of these passenger trains.

Each train is roughly 1,312 feet long: Refurbishing one requires 30,000 new parts and more than 2,000 new lights.

The trains, which date back more than 20 years, are completely stripped of their interiors and updated with new features that include two bar buffets, digital entertainment screens, and luxe features like glowing drink holders and seatback mirrors.

About 2,800 parts are completely repainted on each train. Here's what the train's interiors looked like before the transformation.

Designed by Italian design house Pininfarina, the trains are also completely de-constructed inside and left with an empty shell before installing new features like Wi-Fi.

The wheels are also replaced on the trains, which are in service on trips from London to Paris, Brussels, the Alps, and the south of France.

The team also replaces the engine on each of the trains.

Each train consists of two power cars, 16 passenger coaches, and two bar buffets.

According to The Standard, refurbishing each of these trains takes about six months, and the project is costing Eurostar a total of £1 billion.