How to Get a $52,000 Trip Around the World for $400
How to Get a $52,000 Trip Around the World for $400

By Erika Owen
Etihad Business Class
Daniel Gillaspia

In business class, no less.

Flying around the world on the cheap can be a ton of work. Between signing up for the right credit cards to collect free miles, and tracking all of the expenses to each one, it can be a full-time job.

And for Daniel Gillaspia, it became a hobby with one goal in mind: an incredible trip around the world—and he did it.

Gillaspia tracks his adventures in travel hacking on his blog, Upon Arriving. On it, he recounted how he was able to pay for him and his partner to travel to Tokyo, Cape Town, Dubai, and more for less than $500 round-trip. That's a $52,294 vacation that the travel pro managed to plan for two people for less than most long weekend trips.

Airplane Suite
Daniel Gillaspia

To pull off the feat, the couple racked up close to 1 million miles through various credit card bonuses. According to Business Insider, they used 15 different credit cards to make the trip happen.

All of the work paid off: They didn't pay for any of the hotel stays, and most of the business class tickets were under $200.

Gillaspia believes in saving money on travel necessities like airfare and hotels, so there's a larger budget for activities. On his trip, he was able to go shark spotting, take a helicopter tour of Cape Town, and get sunset views from the sand dunes of India.

Check out Gillaspia's blog for more travel tips and peeks into his own jetsetting.

