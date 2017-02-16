This Incredible Tree House in Mexico Has a Hot Tub Overlooking the Pacific Ocean

Remember when you were a kid and you begged your dad to build a rickety wooden tree house atop that old oak in your backyard? In Sayulita, Mexico, tree houses are nothing like that at all.

At Punta Sayulita, a gated community about 25 miles outside of Puerto Vallarta, the multi-level tree houses are more like tree mansions, decked out with two to five bedrooms, oceanfront terraces, pools, hot tubs, fire pits, and open-air dining spaces any chef would kill for.

Did we mention they're also situated on a private peninsula with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean? Yeah, there's that.

Courtesy of Punta Sayulita Mexico

Courtesy of Punta Sayulita Mexico

There are only 62 homes in the community, so residents are able to soak in the nature that surrounds their indoor-outdoor living spaces in peace. The newest and largest model, the Casona, features six balconies with unreal water views, two outdoor showers, and an 844-foot pool with a hot tub and bar.

Courtesy of Punta Sayulita Mexico

Courtesy of Punta Sayulita Mexico

Purchasing a home in the community gives you access to its Beach & Surf Club, outdoor yoga and pilates classes, and the seaside Xotu Restaurant, which specializes in ceviches, steaks, and seafood.

The homes are private residences—non-Mexicans need to set up a real-estate trust, or fideicomiso, to legally purchase one, Delish reports—but if you hate red tape and love spending money, there happens to be one available for rent on Airbnb.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom rental accommodates eight, but there's no charge for extra guests. It will set you back a cool $2,060 per night, but before you rule it out, just picture yourself watching the sunset from your own tree house perch.

Courtesy of Punta Sayulita Mexico

Courtesy of Punta Sayulita Mexico

Courtesy of Punta Sayulita Mexico

If you're seriously considering purchasing a place and can prove you're a qualified buyer, you can set up a two-night stay through the Punta Sayulita website.