The Gorgeous Locations Where Sports Illustrated Photographed the 2017 Swimsuit Edition

Sports Illustrated announced its annual “Swimsuit Edition” on Tuesday, and while the models and the swimwear tend to get the attention, the destinations are equally gorgeous.

To compile this year's edition, SI went to some of the most amazing beaches on Earth (and a few non-beaches—hey, Finland!).

If you're looking for an amazing destination for your next vacation, here are a few of the places that offer great backdrops no matter what swimsuit you're wearing.

Fiji

Yu Tsai/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED; Getty Images

Fiji is a classic dream destination, with white sand beaches, luxury resorts, and a feeling that you're on another side of the world.

Jongcheol Park/EyeEm/Getty Images

If you go, don't forget to check out Fiji's floating pizzeria.

Nihiwatu

James Macari/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED; Getty Images

Nihiwatu, in Indonesia, is home to the Best Hotel in the World.

Leisa Tyler/Getty Images

There's a surf break so extraordinary it inspired the hotel's founders to choose the island. Nihiwatu also has exceptional seafood, and every visitor can experience the region's strong connection to the Sumbanese people.

“I would return here again and again,” one reader told Travel + Leisure.

Tulum

Ruven Afanador/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED; Getty Images

Tulum is hot right now—and not just because of the temperature. The vacation destination, on Mexico's Caribbean coast, has plenty of spas and wellness activities like yoga.

There are also Mayan ruins that offer a glimpse of the region's rich history.

David Kilpatrick/Alamy

Turks & Caicos

Looking for a Caribbean destination that will make your friends wish they were with you? Look no further than the 230 miles of white sand beaches on Turks and Caicos.

Emmanuelle Hauguel/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED; Getty Images

And not only are they an Instagram dream: They're easy to get to.

They're about an hour and a half from Miami, and only a three-hour flight from New York City.

mikolajn/Getty Images

Turks and Caicos have all-inclusive resorts that ensure you won't be stressing about the little things (except for what photo to post next).

Finland

Walter Chin/SPORTS ILLUSTRATED; Getty Images

Swimwear is hardly appropriate travel clothing for seeking out the Northern Lights, unless your hotel has a hot tub.

What travelers who have yet to visit Nordic countries may not know, however, is that the climate can be mild during the warmer months of the year: The temperature in July in Helsinki averages 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Beach weather? Not quite. Even when it's warmer on land, the average sea temperature is a chilly 55 degrees Fahrenheit.

ttretjak/Getty Images

Check out the other photos from this year's Swimsuit Edition.