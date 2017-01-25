How Tall Is Mount Everest?

A group of scientists will take a trip to the peak to do some data digging.

An earthquake that rocked Nepal in April 2015 may have caused Mount Everest—the tallest mountain in the world—to sink.

According to the Press Trust of India, the Surveyor General of India Swarna Subba Rao announced a team of scientists are embarking on a special expedition to measure the peak.

“Two years have passed since the major Nepal earthquake,” Rao said. “After that, there is a doubt in the scientific community that it is shrinking. That is one of the reasons. [The] second reason is, it helps in scientific studies, plate movements etc.”

The first measurement of Mount Everest was taken in 1852, and put the peak at 29,002 feet.

The most recent measurement clocked in at 29,029 feet. The tectonic plates underneath the mountain account for the changes in height—the peak has jumped 27 feet in the past 165 years. The amount of height variation would be small, if the earthquake did indeed take this mountain down a notch. We're talking a matter of mere inches, thanks to sinking of the same tectonic plates that helped this mountain grow taller.

The mission, which will begin in two months, is expected to include a month of observation and 15 additional days for computing the gathered data.