Iceland’s Landscapes Are Even More Breathtaking Under a Full Moon
Iceland’s Landscapes Are Even More Breathtaking Under a Full Moon

By Jessica Plautz

Depending on the time of year, nighttime in Iceland can last about 20 hours.

Those who live closer to the equator may find that hard to stomach, but even at night the popular Nordic destination has something unique—and mesmerizing—to offer. Especially when the moon is out.

O Z Z O Photography captured some of the country's stunning landscapes under a full moon, showing kayaking and surfing in moonlight, as well as some of the coastal road and amazing waterfalls. You'll have to watch it to believe how beautiful it is.

If you were as impressed as we were by the moonlit Iceland video, check out the photographer's other Iceland videos. And if you're inspired to take a last-minute winter trip to Iceland, watch for airfare sales.

