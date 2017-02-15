You Can Climb Mount Everest Without Spending $60,000 and Months of Your Life Training
You Can Climb Mount Everest Without Spending $60,000 and Months of Your Life Training

By Jessica Plautz

Climbing to the summit of Mount Everest is on many people's bucket lists, but turning the dream into a reality is difficult—to say the least.

First, there's the cost: Expedition packages for Westerners can easily surpass $60,000. It's possible to go with a local Nepali operator, but that “cheaper” option will still cost $25,000 to $40,000, according to The Economic Times. And that's not to mention the gear climbers need, which will also run into the thousands.

If you have the money, or are able to raise it, there's also the amount of time it will take to train—typically from 12 to 18 months, depending on your current level of fitness.

In other words, climbing Mount Everest is neither for the faint of heart nor the faint of wallet. But that's where technology comes in.

Iceland-based virtual reality studio Sólfar and visual effects company RVX are behind “Everest VR,” a VR mountain experience available on Oculus Rift, Mashable reported.

“Everest VR” gives people who prefer their own living room to Base Camp the ability to travel virtually to the Khumbu Icefall, Camp Four, Hillary Step, Lhotse Face, and the Summit.

Get a preview in the video above.

