Canada Turned Frozen Streets Into Ice Rinks, Because Canada

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade—and when life gives you freezing rain? Turn your streets into ice rinks. Which is exactly what a few particularly resourceful Canadians did when they found themselves dealt an entire city of icy roads.

A recent freezing rain storm left Ontario covered in a half inch of ice—enough to wreak havoc on traffic and make getting around difficult.

Local weather stations urged everyone to stay indoors to avoid injury, but a few adventurous souls decided to brave the environment for a bit of winter fun: Instead of strapping on boots and practicing some very careful footing, they decided to use the roads as ice rinks.

The road might not be the most ideal place to figure skate, but I'll take it #FreezingRain #canadian @SkateCanada pic.twitter.com/Hyae0Jedfv — Meg Bethune (@IM_MEGnificent_) December 26, 2016

If only all horrible winter weather could be regarded so cleverly. Only tangentially related: Canada, you've got some great ice skaters.