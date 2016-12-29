Canada Turned Frozen Streets Into Ice Rinks, Because Canada
Canada Turned Frozen Streets Into Ice Rinks, Because Canada

By Erika Owen
Skating on the street in Canada
PKS Media/Getty Images

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade—and when life gives you freezing rain? Turn your streets into ice rinks. Which is exactly what a few particularly resourceful Canadians did when they found themselves dealt an entire city of icy roads.

A recent freezing rain storm left Ontario covered in a half inch of ice—enough to wreak havoc on traffic and make getting around difficult.

Local weather stations urged everyone to stay indoors to avoid injury, but a few adventurous souls decided to brave the environment for a bit of winter fun: Instead of strapping on boots and practicing some very careful footing, they decided to use the roads as ice rinks.

If only all horrible winter weather could be regarded so cleverly. Only tangentially related: Canada, you've got some great ice skaters.

