This Is What the Northern Lights Look Like Through an Airplane Window

The Northern Lights are a spectacle from the ground, but catch them while you're flying at 40,000 feet and you are in for a once-in-a-lifetime treat.

Facebook user Nathan Starzynski shared a video of his flight making its way past a solar show over the Canadian Prairies.

The Weather Channel also shared the video on its Facebook page:

According to the post, Starzynski described the experienced as “flying through dreams.” After seeing the video, we'd have to agree.

If you're looking to replicate this experience, you'd better hurry—word is the Northern Lights are fading. Like most natural occurrences, the lights go through a cycle of brighter periods and dimmer periods. Over the next 10 years or so, the lights will appear less frequently and faded.

But never fear: The vibrant shows you're used to seeing across social media will be back.