Pilot Takes Absolutely Amazing Photograph of a Lightning Bolt Over the Andes

Pilot/photographer Santiago Borja has captured many extraordinary images of cloud formations from the sky, and one of his most recent photos is even more amazing.

Borja captured the moment lightning struck in the Andes mountain range in Ecuador.

He was flying toward the storm and managed to get the shot above from the cockpit of his aircraft.

Of course, this kind of photo isn't the work of an amateur: Borja has taken many phenomenal weather shots.

Despite their great activity, most of these storms are easily avoided with little or no turbulence. Often unnoticed by passengers #Amazonia #colombia #storm #lightning A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on Feb 17, 2017 at 11:34am PST

Amazing this is just water vapor #storm #clouds #lightning #santiagoborja A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Last year, he captured a lightning bolt illuminating clouds in the Atlantic Ocean, just east of Miami.

