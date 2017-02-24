Pilot Takes Absolutely Amazing Photograph of a Lightning Bolt Over the Andes
By Jessica Plautz
Lightning bolt over Ecuador

© Santiago Borja. All rights reserved. Used with permission.

Wow.

Pilot/photographer Santiago Borja has captured many extraordinary images of cloud formations from the sky, and one of his most recent photos is even more amazing.

Borja captured the moment lightning struck in the Andes mountain range in Ecuador.

He was flying toward the storm and managed to get the shot above from the cockpit of his aircraft.

Of course, this kind of photo isn't the work of an amateur: Borja has taken many phenomenal weather shots.

Amazing this is just water vapor #storm #clouds #lightning #santiagoborja

A post shared by Santiago Borja (@santiagoborja) on

Last year, he captured a lightning bolt illuminating clouds in the Atlantic Ocean, just east of Miami.

Check out more of Borja's photography on his Instagram account and website.

