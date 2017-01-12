Lake Tahoe’s Ski Resorts Take a Mid-winter Break After Being Slammed With 200 Inches of Snow

Lake Tahoe is currently under a Winter Storm Warming—and has been for days—that's resulting in nearly all of its ski resorts temporarily shutting down. Aside from expecting up to a foot of more snow at some higher elevations in the area, you can also count on strong winds with speeds reaching 40 mph near the Sierra Ridge (a popular skiing destination).

Most resorts in the area shut down on Tuesday and plan to wait out the storm (which is expected to clear up Thursday night). The past few days has brought up to 200 inches of snow to some areas of the mountain.

Some resorts are expecting to open back up to skiers today with delays. If you planned on spending the long weekend enjoying the fresh powder, your best bet for salvaging your trip is to keep a close eye on resort social media accounts or call for more information.

Our grooming crew is heading out on the trail system at 7:30am this morning. Please be patient with us as we catchup with all of this snow. We hope to have some skiable terrain for you when we open at 8:30am. Posted by Tahoe XC on Thursday, January 12, 2017

You guessed it.... More snow is on the way Thursday! #SierraSnowContinues pic.twitter.com/rzp7cVbxV6 — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 11, 2017

We are all having to dig cars out of the snow due to 10ft snow blizzards, no skiing yet as the mountain & roads been... Posted by Annette Louise Webb on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Mt. Rose will be closed Tuesday Jan 10 due to high winds and blizzard conditions. Posted by Mt Rose Ski Tahoe on Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Wow! Storm of the decade with Incredible snow fall the last few days! Delayed opening planned for 9:30am tomorrow to... Posted by Northstar California Resort on Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Thursday, Jan. 12: Diamond Peak will be open for skiing and riding today! Wooooo hooooo! Storm total of 81" this week! 54" in the last 48 hours! Tip of the day: Bring a snorkel Posted by Diamond Peak Ski Resort on Thursday, January 12, 2017

4ft of snow over night, our deck is now over 6pm deep! See pic below, drift up to the roof Posted by Douglas Hagopian on Tuesday, January 10, 2017