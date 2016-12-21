Watch 2016’s Most Stunning Solar Storms

There are people out there who make chasing the Northern Lights a full-time job, but if you don't have time to take on a second career in Scandinavia, AD Photography has a video for you.

The French photographer behind the Vimeo account, Adrien Louis Mauduit, lives in Denmark and calls himself an amateur, but spend a few minutes watching this video of 2016's best solar storms and you'll see “amateur” is hardly apropos. Photographing this natural phenomenon has long been a challenge for photographers: Given the phenomenon's elusive nature and the low-light setting, capturing the Northern Lights takes more than a little practice.

“It is not as easy as it seems to capture the dancing glow in southern Scandinavia,” Mauduit said in the caption on the video. “Most of the time one will have to look towards the North, as the aurora will appear just above the horizon. During a strong solar storm, they spread southwards and I have just recently witnessed a G4 display (Kp 8 on a scale of 9), that let me see the lights above my head for a couple of minutes (in the film: 2’47’’).”

According to the Northern Lighthouse Project, solar storms are measured on a geomagnetic scale: G1 is a minor flare with the potential to cause weak power grid fluctuations, G2 is a moderate storm that can damage high-altitude power systems, G3 is a strong storm that can damage widespread power grids, G4 is a severe solar storm where you can expect widespread voltage control issues, and a G5 solar storm (the strongest on record) can cause a potential power grid blackout.