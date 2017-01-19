Where People Are Coming From for the Inauguration and March on D.C.

As many as 1 million people are headed to D.C. this weekend.

On Friday, Donald J. Trump will become the president of the United States, and hundreds of thousands of people are expected to descend upon Washington, D.C.—either to celebrate or to protest.

Liligo, a travel comparison tool that helps travelers find the fastest and cheapest routes, looked at flight prices and route bookings for this weekend to see where people were coming from.

According to Liligo, the state of Florida has the highest number of travelers heading to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration or the Women's March on Washington the following day.

California has the second-highest number of D.C.-bound travelers, and Massachusetts comes in third.

Georgia and Texas fill the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, followed by Illinois, New York, Minnesota, Colorado, Indiana, North Carolina, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Tennessee.

This weekend could be one of the busiest times in Washington, D.C. this year—and the most expensive. Airfare is up 17 percent over the week prior, and Orbitz reported even higher ticket prices than Liligo: $496 round-trip for travelers arriving January 16.

D.C. hotel rooms are averaging more than $500 per night.

Those who will be in D.C. should check out our recommended list of places to refuel or get a drink in the area.