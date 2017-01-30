Here's What Travelers Need to Know About Trump's Travel Ban

As President Donald Trump's travel ban on seven countries went into effect over the weekend, citizens and immigrants from those countries were not the only ones to feel its effect.

U.S. travelers—citizens, legal residents, and green card holders—saw a wave of immediate reaction that will continue to affect their own travel.

Trump's executive order banned travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Iran, Iraq, Somalia, Syria, Sudan, Libya and Yemen for the next 90 days. He also banned Syrian refugees from entering the country indefinitely. While Trump claimed the executive order was put in place to fight terrorism, no person from any of the countries included in the ban has committed a terror attack against the U.S. in the past 15 years, The New York Times reported.

Here is what to expect if you are traveling soon.

Possible airport delays

Protests erupted at airports across the U.S. over the weekend as the ban took immediate effect, causing dozens of people to be detained at airports.

Protests may continue, even at airports where travelers are not being detained, leading to possible delays both in airports and with ground transportation.

Secondary screenings for legal U.S. residents

Over the weekend, customs officers also began detaining legal U.S. residents, including green card holders who were originally from the seven countries included in the ban, according to human rights organizations. Dual citizens and green card holders from the banned countries were also frequently subjected to secondary security screening.

Representatives from the Trump administration sent mixed messages about this part of the ban on Sunday, with some claiming the ban should not affect permanent residents while others warned that secondary screenings would continue to be in effect, CNN reported.

Other countries respond

Nations around the world were quick to condemn the decree, with Iraq in particular calling on the U.S. to reconsider the ban in order to continue their cooperation in fighting the terror group known as the Islamic State group or ISIS.

“It is necessary that the new American administration reconsider this wrong decision,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “We affirm Iraq’s desire to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.”

Leaders from France, the U.K., Canada, and Germany—to name a few—joined in their condemnation of the order.

Iran went further than condemning the ban and announced plans to bar U.S. citizens from entering the country, according to Reuters. This announcement came after relations between the two countries had thawed under President Barack Obama, under whose administration business and tourism relations had begun to resume after decades of sanctions.