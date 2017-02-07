These Are the Best Places to Live in the U.S. In 2017

For better or for worse, we know you love your hometown. But sometimes we all start to wonder: Is the grass really greener elsewhere?

Today, the U.S. News & World Report rankings are here with a definitive answer to that age-old question.

Their conclusion? Yes, it most certainly is–unless you're lucky enough to live in Austin.

The trendy Texas city was ranked the number one place to live in the United States in 2017, beating out 99 contending metro areas. According to the report, "to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life."

Austin was rated favorably in all categories, thanks to its growing job market, relative affordability and popularity–about 50 people move there every day. The music scene, vibrant culture, and pleasant weather didn't hurt its standings, either.

But before you yellow-belly Yankees get your knickers in a knot, know ATX isn't the only U.S. hot spot taking home bragging rights this year. Here are the top 10.

Utah's capital scores big points for outdoor fun, thanks to its five national parks and top-of-the-line ski resorts.

Metro population: 2,325,531

Average annual salary: $44,752

Average monthly rent: $900

See more stats on Salt Lake City here.

Des Moines is touted as a great place to raise a family due to its festivals, locally-owned businesses, and small town feel.

Metro population: 601,187

Average annual salary: $47,170

Average monthly rent: $802

See more stats on Des Moines here.

Boston's food and arts scene, its history and its exceptional higher-learning institutions help land the city in the top 10.

Metro population: 4,694,565

Average annual salary: $62,070

Average monthly rent: $1,236

See more stats on Boston here.

7. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

The Triangle (Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill) boasts strong job growth, especially within research and technology, a lively dining scene flowing with craft beer, and exciting college rivalries.

Metro population: 1,750,865

Average annual salary: $51,150

Average monthly rent: $912

See more stats on Raleigh and Durham here.

Surrounded by mountains and water, Seattle's gorgeous scenery gives it a boost. Being surrounded by nature also results in positive vibes and chill nightlife.

Metro population: 3,614,361

Average annual salary: $59,060

Average monthly rent: $1,158

See more stats on Seattle here.

Arkansas' third-largest city is swiftly growing, but it has remained true to its friendly, community-oriented roots. The area is where Wal-Mart and Tyson got their start.

Metro population: 493,095

Average annual salary: $43,570

Average monthly rent: $738

See more stats on Fayetteville here.

Our nation's great capital comes with the benefits of a big city, including extensive public transit and world class museums, but it's also clean and has plenty of public parks.

Metro population: 5,949,403

Average annual salary: $65,910

Average monthly rent: $1,498

See more stats on Washington, D.C. here.

3. San Jose, California

With a mix of innovative tech campuses, high-rises, and suburbs, this Silicon Valley hot spot is high-tech, quirky, and outdoorsy all at once.

Metro population: 1,925,706

Average annual salary: $78,620

Average monthly rent: $1,697

See more stats on San Jose here.

Residents of the Mile High City are described as "ambitious, progressive-minded fitness fanatics," which makes sense, considering the easy access to stunning mountain trails–and legal marijuana.

Metro population: 2,703,972

Average annual salary: $54,450

Average monthly rent: $1,049

See more stats on Denver here.

It's not easy making a living as an entertainer in Austin, but the "Live Music Capital of the World" is ideal for those looking to sit back and take in the sounds of the scene. America's number one city is also steeped in history and buzzing with college life thanks to the University of Texas at Austin.

Metro population: 1,889,094

Average annual salary: $49,560

Average monthly rent: $1,044

See more stats on Austin here.

Want to know how the other 90 cities ranked? You can see the full list at realestate.usnews.com.