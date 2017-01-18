Starwood Preferred Guests Will Have to Spend Twice as Much to Earn Points for Uber Rides

Starwood is about to require you spend more to earn Starpoints with Uber.

First, the good news. Announced Wednesday in an e-mail to members, the Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty program will begin to reward members two Starpoints for every dollar spent with Uber during a hotel stay—twice the amount than before.

Now the bad news. Uber rides taken outside of a stay will be rewarded with one point for every two dollars spent. Previously, SPG members were able to earn one point for every dollar spent on everyday rides, meaning the new rules will require members to spend twice as much to get the same number of points. The rule change takes effect on February 1.

But wait. There's more bad news. Starting February 1, SPG’s elite members will no longer earn bonus points on Uber rides. Previously, gold and platinum SPG members were able to earn two and three extra points per dollar spent, respectively.

To soften the blow, SPG is offering five points per dollar on Uber rides for guests staying at Starwood and Marriott properties during the month of February.

To take advantage of the Uber promotion, SPG members must register their account on the SPG website.

The partnership between Uber and Starwood launched in February 2015 with a very attractive offer of up to four points for every dollar spent with Uber during hotel stays. But as the program’s terms and conditions page states: “All of the benefits, amenities, offers, awards and services of the SPG-Uber Benefits Program are subject to availability and may be changed at any time without notice.”