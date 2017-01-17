How to Get in Emirates' First Class Lounge Without a First Class Ticket

Emirates is opening up its exclusive lounges to all of its passengers—if you know how to get in.

All that’s necessary for access to the business and first class lounges in Dubai airport is membership in the Emirates Skywards loyalty program. But there’s no minimum of points or status level.

Entry-level Skywards members (what the airline calls “blue tier”) can spend four hours in the business class lounge for $100 or the same amount of time in first class for $200.

Members who have reached Silver or Gold status (25,000 or 50,000 points) get free access to the business class lounge and can upgrade to first class for $100. They can also bring along a guest to the lounges for the same price as what a blue tier member would pay.

Emirates’ Dubai lounges are renowned for their luxury. Those in the business class lounge have access to a coffee bar, buffet dining and showers to freshen up.

And the first class lounge has all that, plus an on-site day spa, beauty salon, cigar bar and free-flowing champagne (Moët & Chandon Brut Impérial). There’s also a la carte dining, a children’s area and a duty free boutique.

The change in access rules was made “in response to increasing demand from our valued customers for guest access to our lounges,” an airline spokesperson said.

Travelers must be booked on an Emirates flight to gain access to the lounges.

The airline does not yet have plans to expand the program to its other airport lounges.