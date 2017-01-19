Miss Universe Thailand Showed Up to the Airport With 17 Suitcases

If you thought you were a heavy packer, you haven't lived the life of a beauty queen.

Miss Universe Thailand Chalita Suansane recently toted 17 pieces of luggage (yes, SEVENTEEN) with her to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila. She shared a few photos of her packing entourage on Instagram.

All of the bags are set to tide her over on a three-week pageant trip. And these aren't just any suitcases, these are large, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink suitcases.

Are you ready!!!! 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭#chaling2mu A photo posted by Chalita Suansane (@namtanlitaa) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:44am PST

As for what's in them?

We can only imagine the amount of stuff one would have to pack for an event that requires multiple outfit changes and full-face makeup looks.

“I think 50 dresses or more,” Suasane told ABS-CBN News.

Part of this trip will include the 65th Miss Universe coronation, which you can watch on January 30. After all, don't you want to see some of the contents of those 17 suitcases?