Swedish Politician Says Employees Need Paid Sex Breaks

Forget Netflix and chill: In Sweden, it's all about fika and sex breaks.

Per-Erik Muskos, a city council member in Övertorneå, a Swedish town across the Torne River from Finland, has proposed that workers should get a paid, one-hour break each day to go home and have sex with their significant others.

Maybe he's sick and tired of Denmark ranking as the happiest country in the world?

“There are studies that show sex is healthy,” Muskos told AFP. On that, he is correct—research has shown it reduces stress, helps you sleep, and releases feel-good endorphins.

Plus, he says, couples today don't spend enough time together. “It's about having better relationships,” he explained.

Whether this perk would help or hurt productivity is up for debate. The Institute for the Study of Labor did find in a 2013 study that people who have sex four or more times a week make more money, but the idea of going home for a romp midday sounds extremely distracting, and kind of impractical.

Muskos says bosses would need to trust that their employees are using the break the way they're supposed to, but that, of course, it couldn't be enforced. “You can't guarantee that a worker doesn't go out for a walk instead,” he said.

Full-time employees in Sweden worked an average of 1,685 hours in 2015, putting them in third place for least hard-working European country, behind only Finland and France. If this proposal goes through (and Muskos says he sees “no reason” why it wouldn't), maybe Swedes will take the crown in 2017.

And if not, they can always use their vacation days to do the deed. A 2016 study from Expedia found that travel is key in boosting your sex life.