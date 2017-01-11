This Aerial View of a Road Being Paved Is Surprisingly Calming
By Erika Owen
What's full of holes, always there for you, and your car's best friend? The world's great winding road system, of course.

Many of us take roads for granted, pausing only to complain when we come across a section of construction. But take away the traffic jams, flashing construction signs, and angry drivers, and the process for making that road you so depend on is actually incredibly interesting—and dare we say even calming to watch. 

In case you've ever wondered what it looks like when a new road is being paved, the following video was filmed in Moora, Western Australia, where a $443,000 update to Airstrip Road. For the record, bitumen refers to the material that's used for road surfacing. Check it out:

Have you ever seen how a road is bituminised?

Finishing touches were recently accomplished on the $443,000 upgrade to Airstrip Road. Funded through Roads to Recovery Funding Program. A great job by our road works crew and Trevor Longman with the Shires drone for the footage.

A total of 4.9kms were completed over a two day period.

Posted by Shire of Moora on Tuesday, December 13, 2016

