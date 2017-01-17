Get Paid to be the World’s First Professor of Play
By Talia Avakian
Yoann Jezequel Photography/Getty Images

Lego and Cambridge University have created a job for your inner child.

Cambridge University is offering the world’s first position as a “professor of play.”

The new Lego professor of play, development, and learning role, which is being funded by the Lego Foundation, calls for applicants interested in examining the role of play and playfulness in education, with the aim of equipping children with skills needed to solve problems, learn team work, and practice self-control.

The position, which is currently open to applications until January 20, will also include leading the university’s new Centre in Play in Education, Development, and Learning, and continuing research on the value of play.

Duties will also include teaching and conducting research, as well as examining and providing supervision to students, with the candidate getting the same perks as a typical Cambridge professor, including a competitive salary.

The ideal candidate will be one that has a “childlike mindset”; “an academic who is playful, extremely curious, open –minded, imaginative and creative,” Bo Stjerne Thomson of the Lego Foundation told The Guardian.

“We wanted to attract someone who will built a whole team around him or her that can define studies in this area, someone who will be world-renowned for play,” Bo Thomson said.

