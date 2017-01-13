This Ingenious Trick Makes Putting on a Duvet Cover Super Simple
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. Offbeat

This Ingenious Trick Makes Putting on a Duvet Cover Super Simple

By Erika Owen

There are a lot of things that get a little bit more difficult when you live alone, and that includes putting on a duvet cover.

Whether they're there for moral support, to laugh at you as you wrestle a poofy blanket into the duvet over's small openings, or to actually help, it's truly a two-person sport.

However, thanks to Inhabitat editor Yuka Yoneda, we know feel a little bit better knowing that all of the people living along out there have a method for making the task a bit easier.

Yoneda calls it the “Burrito Method,” and it's life-changing. Instead of tugging, pulling, and stuffing the blanket inside of the duvet cover, you simply lay it on top of the blanket, roll both blankets into one giant burrito, and viola—you've got yourself a perfectly placed, blanket-filled duvet cover. (Well, it's a little more complicated than that.)

Check out the video above for a full tutorial. You're welcome.

Previous
This Google Maps Trick Makes Planning Your Vacation a Breeze
Next
Tips and Tricks for Exploring Walt Disney World This Summer
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Chicago, UNITED STATES: A passenger waits in line with her passport 23 January, 2007 before her Mexicana Air flight out of Chicago O'Hare International airport in Chicago, Illinois. As of 23 January, all Americans, Mexicans, Canadians and Bermudians tra
This Company Wants to Make Passports Obsolete
Cathay Pacific's headrests move six ways.
This New Headrest Actually Makes Sleep Possible
Do You Need Travel Insurance? This Tool Will Put It Into Perspective
Disneyland Shanghai
Shanghai Disney is Opening This Summer—and Will Put Other Disney Parks to Shame
This former incinerator is becoming a green power plant—with a ski slope on top.
Copenhagen Is Putting a Ski Slope on Top of This New Power Plant
This Upside-Down Christmas Tree Puts a New Spin on a Holiday Tradition
Why do Phones Catch Fire on Planes?
This One Simple Mistake Is Causing Phones to Catch Fire on Airplanes
ICON Aircraft A5 Foldable Plane
This Lightweight, Foldable Plane Could Make Private Jetting Way More Affordable
Advertisement
Advertisement
 