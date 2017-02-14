Queen Elizabeth Is Hiring a Personal Royal Tweet Writer in Waiting

Put your social media skills to use at the Buckingham Palace as Queen Elizabeth’s personal Tweeter.

The Royal Household is hiring for a Digital Communications Officer, who will find “new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage.”

“The role of Royal Communications is to engage a worldwide audience with the public role and work of The Royal Family,” the job listing reads. “Joining this fast paced and dynamic team, your challenge will be to manage and oversee the daily news flow on digital and social networking platforms, as well as play a key part in some of the digital projects.”

The position, which pays £30,000 (about US$37,400) annually, also entails writing feature articles for the Royal Household’s website, and covering news on state visits and award ceremonies.

The Queen has officially opened the National Cyber Security Centre which will work to reduce the cyber security risk to the UK #NCSClaunch pic.twitter.com/TbHaIwa3iO — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 14, 2017

Sound like the job for you? The ideal candidate will also have strong photography and video production skills to produce live social media content.

While we're not sure who had this position last, a warning: Last year the job paid a minimum of £45,000.

For those still interested, the job listing closes Tuesday, so you'll have to act fast if you want to Tweet like the Queen.