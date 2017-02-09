Plane Erupts in Laughter as Fliers Get in Heated Fight Over Armrest

There's something about being stuck in close quarters more than 30,000 feet in the air that seems to put certain people on edge.

Bad behavior on planes happens so often that there's a term for it—"air rage"—and a pretty extreme example was caught on video on a Monarch Airways flight from London's Gatwick Airport to Málaga, Spain. In the video, which was recorded by a fellow passenger, a man and woman seated side-by side-in an aisle and middle seat, respectively, can be heard screaming at each other over an armrest.

Yes, an armrest.

The man appears to be aware an armrest is an absurd thing to fight over, yelling, “We are arguing over an armrest!" before demanding the woman be relocated, but he continues to take part in the escalating argument nonetheless.

And just as tensions are at an all-time high, the plot thickens when both parties claim to be lawyers. After the woman loudly reveals her profession to the man to prove that she "knows her rights," he responds, "I'm a lawyer too, you stupid woman!"

Meanwhile, onlookers can be seen giggling and enjoying the show as the flight crew struggles to separate the pair. "Ask her to go to the back. What did I do? I’m sleeping," the man (who clearly is not sleeping) states when they attempt to move his seat. The woman goes on to threaten to report the airline if they can't get him to budge.

Throughout the video, the woman can be heard accusing her seat mate of spitting at her and hitting her with his elbow, though the footage does not reveal if he really did go that far. In the end, both passengers finally move seats and get a round of applause. We're just hoping they didn't meet again at baggage claim.

Watch the intense scene unfold in the video above.