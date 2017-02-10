France Is the Most Popular Tourist Destination in the World
  1. T+L
  2. Travel Tips
  3. France

France Is the Most Popular Tourist Destination in the World

By Christopher Tkaczyk
France Is the Most Popular Tourist Destination in the World
Danita Delimont/Getty Images

Despite a drop in tourism, La Belle France still reigns supreme with visitors.

More than 82.5 million tourists visited France last year, helping it keep the title of the most popular destination in the world, according to The Local.

This morning the French government released early tourism numbers for 2016, which were down from the record 85 million visitors it received the year before. The setbacks owe largely to a series of high profile terrorist attacks that occurred in Paris, Nice, and Rouen over the past two years. More detailed tourism figures will be disclosed next month.

"France has suffered as a destination," foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at a press conference in Biarritz.

According to Ayrault, the biggest decrease in tourism was a result of fewer visitors from Asia, particularly from Japan.

Last week a 29-year old Egyptian man carrying a machete was shot after he attacked soldiers outside of the Louvre, the world’s most-visited museum. And on Thursday, government officials in Paris announced plans to construct a bulletproof glass wall around the Eiffel Tower out of fear that its most popular attraction is a target for potential terrorism.

In September, the French government announced that it would spend 10 million euros on an advertising campaign in an effort to circumvent the tourism slowdown and also set a goal of attracting 100 million tourists by 2020.

The United States is the second most popular tourism destination globally. In 2015, the U.S. received 77.5 million international visitors, but annual data for 2016 has not yet been released.

Previous
The Most Popular Pies Around the World
Next
The Most Popular International Destinations for Travelers From Each State
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Pie with scalloped edge and decorated with pastry rose
The Most Popular Pies Around the World
music, city, Las Vegas
Most States Have the Same 'Most Popular Summer Destination.' Any Guesses?
The most popular beach destinations right now
The Most Popular Beach Destinations Right Now
Madrid
Madrid’s Pride Celebration Might Be the World’s Most Popular
blooming cherry tree on a lake in Kyoto, Japan
The 20 Most Popular Places in the World, According to Pinterest
Taiwan's National Palace Museum
The 10 Most Popular Museums in the World
Most Used Instagram Filters for 2016
The Most Popular Filters on Instagram in 2016
The Most Popular States for Retirees
These Are the Most Popular States for Retirees to Relocate
Advertisement
Advertisement
 