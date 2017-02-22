Instagram Is Rolling Out Albums So You Can Post More Than One Photo at a Time

Instagram has announced a brand new feature coming to a phone screen near you: the ability to upload more than one photo in each post.

The new function will allow Instagram users to choose up to 10 photos for each post. After tapping the upload photo (as you would with any other Instagram post), there will be an option to choose more than one shot. You can then edit them as you would any single photo post.

To change the order that the photos appear in the post, tap and hold down the image to move it around or remove it. Each album post will get the same location tag—and only one caption. People can be tagged in individual photos, though.

Spotting these multiple photo posts may be the trickiest part. When you're scrolling through your feed, you'll notice a few blue dots at the bottom of the post. To view all of the photos, swipe back and forth on the post.

Just think of all the fun you can have with your vacation photos—gone is the pressure to post just the right one (but this will cut into your #throwbackthursday stash). Take a 10-day trip? Pick the best photo from each day to share. Want to give someone a peek into the cooking class you took while visiting the Amalfi Coast? Post a step-by-step tutorial to help you (and your friends) remember the steps.

The new feature will be available to iOS and Android users globally over the next few weeks.