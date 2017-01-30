How to Delete Your Uber Account

In the days since President Donald Trump’s travel ban against seven countries, many Uber users have taken to social media to protest the ride sharing company after its founder and CEO Travis Kalanick said he would work with the president.

“We'll partner with anyone in the world as long they're about making transportation in cities better, creating job opportunities, making it easier to get around, getting pollution out of the air and traffic off the streets,” Kalanick said to employees at a meeting last week. Protestors later barricaded the doors of Uber’s San Francisco headquarters.

After the travel ban went into effect over the weekend, protests erupted at airports across the country.

At John F. Kennedy Airport, the New York Taxi Workers Alliance called for a temporary work stoppage in solidarity with protestors. In response, Uber NYC tweeted an announcement that it would turn off surge pricing during the temporary strike. Uber said it wasn't trying to break the strike, however users soon began deleting their accounts in protest, using the hashtag #DeleteUber to spread the boycott.

If you want to delete your Uber account, here’s how:

1. Open the Uber app.

2. Tap ☰.

3. Tap Help.

4. Tap Account and Payment.

5. Tap Account Settings and Ratings.

6. Tap Delete my Uber Account.

7. Fill out the two text fields to confirm you want to delete your account and explain why.

8. Tap Submit.

On Saturday, the Uber website published “Standing up for what's right,” a statement from Kalanick about the travel ban. “We are working out a process to identify these drivers and compensate them pro bono during the next three months to help mitigate some of the financial stress and complications with supporting their families and putting food on the table,” Kalanick said.

The statement also read: “While every government has their own immigration controls, allowing people from all around the world to come here and make America their home has largely been the U.S.’s policy since its founding. That means this ban will impact many innocent people—an issue that I will raise this coming Friday when I go to Washington for President Trump’s first business advisory group meeting.”

Kalanick sits on Trump’s business advisory board along with many other business leaders including Mary Barra (CEO of General Motors), Bob Iger (CEO of Disney), Elon Musk (CEO of Tesla), and Indra Nooyi (CEO of PepsiCo).