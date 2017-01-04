You'll Have to Act Fast to Get the Chase Sapphire Reserve’s 100,000 Point Bonus

Looking to up your points game in 2017? It’s not too late to sign up for the new Sapphire Reserve Card, which until January 12 is offering a 100,000-point sign-up bonus.

When redeemed, those 100,000 points (earned when you spend $4,000 on purchases within three months of opening your card) will translate to $2,100 to use on travel.

Chase, which already offered the perfect travel credit card, has improved upon the wheel with the Sapphire Reserve. Like its predecessor, the Sapphire Reserve card offers rental car and travel insurance, and no foreign transaction fee.

What the Sapphire Reserve card offers that the Sapphire Preferred doesn’t, however, is a $300 annual reimbursement for flights and hotels. Cardholders also receive a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck applications, and access to at least 900 airport lounges across the globe.

All of those perks more than pay for the $450 maintenance fee. But as The Points Guy noted, that gigantic 100,000-point bonus could pay for almost five years of maintenance fees.

Even credit card point fledglings can get at least $1,500 in travel by using the Chase Ultimate Rewards travel portal (a value of 1.5 cents per point). But experts can transfer their points to partner airlines and hotels, where the value is much higher (approximately 2.1 cents per point), providing cardholders with as much as $2,100 in rewards.

After January 12, new applicants will receive a sign-up bonus equivalent to that of the sapphire Preferred Card. While 50,000 points (approximately $625) is generous, you’re still essentially passing up nearly $1,500.

So send in your application today, and start planning your first vacation of 2017.