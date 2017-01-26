Find Cheap Train and Bus Fares Across Europe

Travel booking site Wanderu announced this week it is expanding its services to travelers across the pond in Europe.

Travelers can now search Wanderu for bus and train transportation across 1,000 of Europe’s major cities in Germany, France, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, among other places, according to the company.

The expansion is particularly useful for backpackers looking to travel across the continent while staying on a budget.

Wanderu partnered with National Express in the U.K., FlixBus in Germany, and OUIBUS in France for its initial launch offerings. Over the coming months, the company will roll out more search options with 160 more train and bus companies across the continent.

“Bringing Wanderu to Europe has been a priority of ours ever since the initial launch of our website back in 2013,” Polina Raygorodskaya, co-founder and CEO of Wanderu, said in a statement. “There are so many low-cost opportunities to explore numerous beautiful destinations all over the continent and it’s our duty to provide travelers with one convenient place where they can see all of their options to book the perfect trip.

Wanderu destinations have not currently expanded to the Iberian peninsula or some countries in eastern Europe. Although the company says that it is working with carriers based in Spain (and other countries) to expand offerings in the coming months.

Travelers can search Wanderu for European travel online or via iOS and Android app.