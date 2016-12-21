Uber Adds Ability to Get a Ride to a Person, Instead of a Place
By Jessica Plautz
Uber to People

Getty Images

Uber on Wednesday announced a new feature in the ride-hailing app that lets users choose a person as a destination, instead of an address.

“You’re doing more than just going somewhere,” a company spokesperson wrote in a blog post. “You’re often going somewhere to meet someone.”

To use the feature, app users must sync their contacts with the app, then they can type in a friend's name in the “Where to?” box in the app. That sends a request to the person for their location, and once they approve, Uber requests a driver from your destination to theirs.

The app can then share updates on your ride so your friend knows when to expect you.

Uber also announced a second related feature, which integrates messaging app Snapchat and offers a custom filter for Snaps you send on the ride.

