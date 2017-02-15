These Are the 10 States With Some of the Worst Bridges
By Jess McHugh
Benjamin Franklin Bridge
Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images

In the number one state, more than 20 percent of bridges are considered “structurally deficient.”

Fear of bridges is a common phobia, and one that many have overcome through therapy or breathing exercises. According to new information, however, gephyrophobia might be justified—depending on which state you live in.

New data from the Department of Transportation released by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association shows that at least 9 percent of bridges in 25 states are considered “structurally deficient.”

While all of the top 10 most traveled structurally deficient bridges were in California, Midwestern and Eastern states dominated the list of the 10 states with the highest number of structurally deficient bridges.

Iowa came in first, with some 4,968 structurally deficient bridges—accounting for 20.5 percent of the state's total bridges. Pennsylvania landed the number two spot with 4,506 structurally deficient bridges, or 19.8 percent of their total bridges. The following list ranks states by the number of structurally deficient bridges, using the same data.

  1. Iowa
  2. Pennsylvania
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Missouri
  5. Nebraska
  6. Illinois
  7. Kansas
  8. Mississippi
  9. Ohio
  10. New York

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association is a trade organization that advocates for higher investment in infrastructure.

Several well-known bridges also made the list of the structurally deficient, including New York City's Brooklyn Bridge and Washington D.C.'s Arlington Memorial Bridge.

